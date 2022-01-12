Fixing flood damage? Blaze Aid's in town

With the arrival of the new year, volunteer-based organisation BlazeAid has set up a base camp in Forbes to provide assistance to landholders affected by the recent flood. While they have set up their base camp at the Forbes Showgrounds, they are urging landholders and farmers to reach out if they want assistance. The volunteer-based organisation works with farmers and families in rural Australia after natural disasters such as flood and fire. Volunteers have come in to assist the Forbes region to clear and rebuild damaged fencing. BlazeAid's David Senior said the most important thing at the moment is for farmers to register for assistance if they need it. "If anybody out there wants assistance, register now. It doesn't matter if they want us in one week, two weeks or in a month, register now," he said. The BlazeAid volunteers arrived in Forbes on January 4 and finished setting up their base camp at the Forbes Showgrounds on January 5. READ ALSO: BlazeAid urges farmers to call out for help with rebuilding As of January 10, they have completed two jobs for two landholders affected by the floods. Mr Senior said most of the work they have done so far includes clearing a fence, pushing up existing fences and clearing and resurrecting floodways. BlazeAid will be in Forbes for as long as they are needed, until the work runs out or until volunteers run out, Mr Senior said. "If there are any people who are a little reluctant to call us at the moment because they think somebody else might be in more need or they don't really need more work because they have water on the place for the next two weeks, don't let that be a barrier. "Because the more jobs I've got registered, whether they be tomorrow, next week or next month allows me to plan a lot better with volunteers, projected work flows and just gets the ball rolling a lot easier," Mr Senior said. READ ALSO: Volunteer ethics teachers needed As of Monday, BlazeAid had 16 people register for a bit of assistance on their property, with them also getting a call from a landowner at Grenfell. Mr Senior said they while they were initially focusing on the Forbes area, but are willing to head out an hour out of Forbes if any landholder needs assistance after suffering flood damage. Any further than that, Mr Senior said they won't say no to the work but it might end up with a different arrangement with the potential for a satellite camp to be formed. BlazeAid volunteers have come from near and far to lend a hand and usually stay between two and three weeks before rotating out. Local volunteers will also be welcomed with open arms, given the base camp is expected to be working in the region for the coming months. Farmers can register by contacting Camp Coordinator, David, on 0448 664 637 or register in person at the Forbes Showgrounds. Mr Senior said the main thing he urges is for farmers to register for assistance if they need. What do you think? Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/c44fb152-3405-4859-9044-1f5960aaa9dc.JPG/r1_315_3454_2266_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg