Wear your mask, get your booster: Health message as COVID cases rise steadily

COVID-19 cases continue to rise steadily in the region, with 16 people in hospital in the Western Local Health District. In the 24 hours to 8pm Monday Forbes had another 10 cases detected, Parkes 14 and Cabonne 11 - with four of those in Molong and four in Canowindra and the others not specified. That's on top of more than 100 cases in each of Parkes and Forbes since New Year. The Western NSW Local Health District reported 411 new cases in total in the 24 hours to 8pm Monday, with the highest numbers in the larger population centres of Bathurst (92); Dubbo (125 including 8 in Wellington); and Orange (60). The Health District says it's like there are more undiagnosed cases in our region, and urge people to plan and practice their COVID safety measures. Wear a mask indoors; wash and sanitise your hands frequently; and practice physical distancing. They're also urging people to make an appointment for their vaccine booster, if it's more than four months since their second shot. State-wide the figures for the start of the new week are sobering: another 11 people have died. The full story here. COVID-19 testing is available in Parkes at Cheney Park from 9am to midday; and in Forbes at the corner of Hill and Berkeley streets from 10am to 2pm weekdays. However, the NSW Government's customer service minister Victor Dominello has taken to social media to announce they're working on a way for people to register their rapid antigen test (RAT) results through the Service NSW app. "The team is working around the clock to get this live very soon," he said. "It's going to be an integrated - multi channel - experience. Once you record your results it will be made available to health." Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Jeremy McAnulty said registering positive results with Service NSW app will allow NSW Health to best provide advice and care to COVID patients. "That will help to ensure that people who have registered will be plugged in to the health system so that they'll get advice," Dr McAnulty said on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/4ba324a8-a668-4347-bf85-95c4b04d4738.jpg/r2_52_1014_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg