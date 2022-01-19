Member for Orange Phil Donato visited Forbes just before the Christmas break to check out the results of several grants received by local organisations. Mr Donato visited the Forbes Fins, Forbes Netball Association and the Handicraft Centre to see how they had used the grants each had received. The Handicraft Centre received $8,000 which they used to build new display cabinets, new shelving, and a quilt hanger. The Handicraft Centre's Kathy Bray said they are very appreciative for the grant and were able to support other local groups to build their new items, including the Forbes Men's Shed. The Forbes Netball Association received a $15,000 grant fromthe NSW Government's 2020/21 Local Sporting Grant program and used it to build new stainless steel benching, new sinks and redo their canteen's back wall. The Forbes Fins received $2,500 from the NSW Government's 2020/21 Local Sporting Grant program which they put towards purchasing a new timing system. The Fins committee said this will make it easier for them to run their weekly club nights and get through races faster. Forbes Fins' David Hodder said they are appreciative to the Office of Sport for the grant and Phil Donato for his efforts in backing their funding. The Forbes Advocate team loves to hear of your achievements and share your news with our audience both in print and online. Email brendan.mccool@forbesadvocate.com.au or phone us on 6852 1800 to share your news.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/89d99fb9-aeee-4c69-85be-ea1066b43444.JPG/r0_363_2949_2029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg