Grenfell takes Grinsted Cup home after Forbes batting collapse

Last Sunday Grenfell visited Forbes to challenge for the Grinsted Cup. Following the recent 100mm plus the game was transferred to Hughie Wilson Oval where Forbes won the toss and sent Grenfell in to bat. The game started well for Forbes with Dan Sweeny removing the dangerous Zac Starr for 3 in his first over and followed this with a wicket maiden to remove the other opener Mitton (6) to have Grenfell at 2-13 after three overs. The ever reliable Mark Simmonds plugged away at the other end and Forbes tied Grenfell down before Grenfell lost Henry Starr and H Mitton in the space of three overs to be 4-28 after 10 overs. An excellent partnership between Bailey (30) and Harrison Starr (15 got Grenfell back in the game before the pressure of the tight bowling and fielding resulted in a mix up and the run out of Starr. Grenfell 5-64 after 20 overs. Forbes' change bowlers Jarrod Nicholson (0-16 off 6 including two maidens) and Toby Hurford 1-11 off 3 maintained the pressure, but it was Simmonds at the other end who continued as he does to bowl an excellent line and length to finish with the outstanding figures of 6-43 off 15 overs. Forbes can learn from this spell in the field that they can stay in games and be the dominant team via this bowling and fielding effort. Some lusty hitting by the Grenfell tail progressed their score to a total of 92 after only 29 of their allotted 50 overs. At this point Forbes should have been confident in their ability to chase down the total on a slow Hughie Wilson outfield. Forbes openers Nicholson and Peter Webb started steadily, with Henry Starr (1-24 off 10) providing some fast bowling aided by the synthetic pitch that kept the Forbes batsmen on their toes. The loss of Nicholson (11) with the score at 15, saw Forbes open the can of worms they didn't want to see. From there the home side lost regular wickets, including 2 on 26 and 3 with the score on 39 to be 7-39 after 19 overs. Put simply it was a massive middle order collapse as a result of some unfortunate and impatient batting, attempting to take to the off spin of Z Starr (6-21 off 10 overs). Simmonds batting at first drop made 11 and only Sweeney (13), Mark Stirling (12) and Jordy Brett (11) made double figures from there, with the latter 3 giving Forbes some false hope towards the end of their innings of making their target. Grenfell's other wicket takers were Harrison Starr (2-19 off 6) and Bailey Edwards 1-5 off 4 overs. A disappointing result for the Forbes team, dismissed for only 77, losing the Cup by 15 runs. Grenfell take on Condobolin on turf in Cowra next Sunday. Forbes' next representative game will be against Condobolin in the Western Zone Plate, before the final challenge in the Grinsted Cup in March.

