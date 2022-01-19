There have been 142 new COVID-19 cases identified in Parkes, 83 in Forbes and 72 in Cabonne shire in the past week. These only include the traditional PCR tests, with district breakdown for the location of rapid antigen tests not available. The Western NSW Local Health District had 451 new cases identified by PCR testing in the 24 hours to 8pm Tuesday, the most recent data available as the Advocate prepared for press. Of those there was a jump of 26 new cases identified in Forbes, after just two the day before. There were 31 people in hospital with COVID-19 across the Western NSW Local Health District, two of those in intensive care. In that time-frame NSW recorded 32 COVID-19 deaths. State-wide there were 32,297 new COVID-19 cases with 12,450 recorded from positive rapid antigen tests and 19,847 from PCR testing. There were 2863 COVID-19 patients in hospital in the State, with 217 in ICU. The Western NSW Local Health District says it is likely there are more undiagnosed cases in our communities. They are urging everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19, go online to find out about availability, or speak with your GP or pharmacy to make an appointment for your booster if it's more than three months since you were vaccinated. They're also urging people to make plans for how you will manage if you or someone in your house needs to self-isolate with COVID-19 or while waiting for test results. To report a positive rapid antigen test, go to the Service NSW app. If you do not have the app, you can call 13 77 88. Do not attend a Service centre. They have advice for those at home with COVID-19 on the NSW Health website: go to https://bit.ly/COVIDpositiveinfo

Another 26 COVID-19 cases added to Forbes total