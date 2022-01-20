multimedia, photos-and-video,

Western NSW Local Health District is bringing COVID-19 vaccination clinics to Eugowra, Canowindra and Manildra between January 15 and 27. The pop up clinics will be in each community for one day, and bookings are essential. The clinics will offer appointments for children aged five to 11 years, as well as first or second doses of Pfizer for children aged 12 years and over. They can also provide boosters to eligible people 18 years and over. The clinics will be in Manildra on Monday, Eugowra on Tuesday, and Canowindra on Thursday: Western NSW Local Health District advises: Those aged 5-15 years must be accompanied by their parent, guardian or nominated carer and you will need to bring a form of identification and - where able - your Medicare card. You must not attend the vaccinations clinics if: TODAY'S COVID-19 UPDATE: NSW records 25 deaths as TGA approves new oral treatment

COVID-19 vaccination for kids coming to Eugowra, Canowindra, Manildra