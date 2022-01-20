COVID-19 vaccination for kids coming to Eugowra, Canowindra, Manildra
Western NSW Local Health District is bringing COVID-19 vaccination clinics to Eugowra, Canowindra and Manildra between January 15 and 27.
The pop up clinics will be in each community for one day, and bookings are essential.
The clinics will offer appointments for children aged five to 11 years, as well as first or second doses of Pfizer for children aged 12 years and over.
They can also provide boosters to eligible people 18 years and over.
The clinics will be in Manildra on Monday, Eugowra on Tuesday, and Canowindra on Thursday:
- Manildra Hall, 61 Kiewa Street, Monday 24th January, 9:30am to 4pm. Book online.
- Eugowra Showground, Noble Street - Tuesday 25th January, 9:30am to 4pm. Book online.
- Canowindra Showground, Rodd Street - Thursday 27th January, 9:30am to 4pm. Book online.
Western NSW Local Health District advises:
- Anyone aged 12 years and over is eligible for a Pfizer 1st or 2nd dose.
- Anyone aged 5-11 years is eligible for Kids Pfizer. Helpful information for parents and guardians can be found here: bit.ly/34wzEAx
- If you're seeking a second or booster Pfizer dose - please bring evidence of your previous vaccination(s). Second doses must be at least 21 days after the first Pfizer dose.
- Booster doses are only available for those aged over 18yrs and eligible in line with the current recommended timeframes - this has now been reduced to three months.
Those aged 5-15 years must be accompanied by their parent, guardian or nominated carer and you will need to bring a form of identification and - where able - your Medicare card.
You must not attend the vaccinations clinics if:
- You are waiting on a COVID-19 test result.
- You are a close contact of a CONFIRMED positive COVID-19 case.
- You are unwell. If you have any COVID symptoms, get tested & isolate until you receive a negative test result.
- You have recently tested positive for COVID-19 on a PCR or Rapid Antigen Test.
