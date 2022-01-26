Laurie Norris was named Forbes Citizen of the Year at a gala dinner at Town Hall on Tuesday night, launching local Australia Day celebrations. Christine and John Gorton were honoured as our Senior Citizens of the Year; and Ben Barnard our Junior Citizen of the Year. Mayor Phyllis Miller congratulated all the night's nominees across all categories. The Mayor Phyllis Miller and event MC Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance welcomed Australia Day Ambassador Ms Lindy Hou OAM; guests; and those watching the livestream from home. "This evening we acknowledge and celebrate our most outstanding community members," she said, highlighting that many of them are "quiet achievers" who year in, year out, amaze us all with the breadth of work they're actually doing. "I challenge you all to draw inspiration from these people. The contribution that all the nominees make is amazing," she said. "Everyone that does things out of the goodness of their heart for our community makes the fabric of life in Forbes and in our shire." Across all categories: Benjamin Barnard, Christine and John Gorton, Darren Cowan, Helen Smith, Jarred Demamiel, Kaushulya Brown, Kevin Dwyer, Kim Spackman, Laura Chudleigh, Laurie Norris, Margaret and Bruce Adams, Maree Yapp, Renee Ellison, Shirley Dukes and Tom Norris.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/d6b40ecd-fe69-452f-8bc6-26711104cccf.JPG/r480_619_4016_2617_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Forbes Australia Day honours announced at gala dinner