Forbes Arts Society members share landscape works in weekend exhibition

'Landscape' was the theme of Forbes Arts Society's exhibition hosted at Town Hall, with a vibrant variety of works for visitors to enjoy through the weekend.
The exhibition was opened Friday, April 26 for opening night and was open to view on Saturday, 27 and Sunday 28.
Town Hall was filled with the display of mixed media artwork by members of the Forbes Arts Society.
Many purchased goods across the road from the Farmers Markets in Victoria Park before heading into the Town Hall to view the works of our talented community artists.
Check out the photos from our photographer, Jenny Kingham and see the smiling faces of those who made the exhibition possible and those who admired the works of art.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.