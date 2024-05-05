Forbes Advocate
Town Hall will light up yellow in National Road Safety Week

Updated May 6 2024 - 12:51pm, first published 4:30am
The public is encouraged to pick up a vehicle sticker and/or lapel ribbon for free from council administration offices in Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo.
The public is encouraged to pick up a vehicle sticker and/or lapel ribbon for free from council administration offices in Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo.

Forbes Shire Council will get behind National Road Safety Week 2024.

