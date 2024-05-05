Town Hall will light up yellow in National Road Safety Week

Forbes Shire Council will get behind National Road Safety Week 2024.
The week runs from 5 to 12 May and highlights the impact of road trauma and how to reduce it.
During the week, road users are encouraged to take the pledge to Drive So Others Survive - including not being distracted while driving, not speeding and to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Council Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, says the councils have been supporting the initiative since 2017.
"During National Road Safety Week 2024, yellow ribbons will be displayed all across the country to remember those we have lost on the roads and to remind us to drive safely," Ms Suitor said.
"The trauma caused by road crashes echoes through our community and is felt by so many - family and friends, work colleagues, community groups, emergency service workers and local communities.
"Our fleet vehicles and staff will proudly display yellow ribbons and you are encouraged to pick up a vehicle sticker and/or lapel ribbon for free from our administration offices in Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo. This year, ribbons and stickers will also be available from the new Condobolin Visitors Information Centre," Ms Suitor said.
The email signatures of the three councils' staff will display the National Road Safety Week artwork for the week.
Forbes Town Hall will be lit yellow for the week along with the monument on Memorial Hill and the Sir Henry Parkes statue in Parkes.
Lachlan Children Services and Central West Family Day Care will be focusing on road safety during the week too - providing vehicle ribbons to families and colouring in for the children.
"Driving is one of the highest risks that our workers are exposed to. So, on Tuesday 7 May and Thursday 9 May, staff at Parkes and Forbes Councils will be attending information sessions about what to do after a road crash," Ms Suitor said.
The session will provide information about scene safety, dialling 000, the Emergency Plus app, Council's policies/procedures as well as stress coping techniques.
You can sign the pledge to Drive So Others Survive online at www.roadsafetyweek.com.au.
National Road Safety Week is organised by the SARAH Group (Safer Australian Roads and Highways) in partnership with governments and road safety stakeholders.
