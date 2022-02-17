Havannah House would like to thank the Forbes Community and businesses or another year of support for the Christmas Lunch. This Christmas we were able to provide 276 main meals which included main meals, desserts, drinks, bread rolls and gifts for adults and children. The COVID restrictions meant that we were unable to have the usual sit-down meal at the Forbes Town Hall which meant once again that it was a pick-up or delivery lunch. Our amazing team of volunteers helped on Christmas Eve with food preparation, packaging bags of gifts for the children, and wrapping the adult gifts. On Christmas Day volunteers completed the Christmas meal preparation and the serving and packaging of the lunches. Another group of volunteers delivered the meals to the homes or gave out the meals at the pick-up stations. Once again we were blessed by the generosity of people donating their time, goods in kind or helping financially for the Christmas Lunch. The sharing of joy is a great blessing of Christmas. This joy is shared by those who enjoyed the receiving the meal and also by those who are involved with the preparation and distribution of the meal. Thankyou to all who so generously contributed to the 2021 Christmas Lunch. - Havannah House Christmas Committee and Havannah House Management Committee

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/e99c2bde-f028-450c-be73-5958fbca2883.jpg/r2_70_604_410_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Letter to the editor: heartfelt thanks from Havannah House