A truck driver has been airlifted to Westmead hospital after a crash on the Newell Highway south of Forbes. Emergency services were called just before 3pm Thursday to the scene - where the driver was trapped in the truck - 25km south of Forbes. Police said the truck had crashed into another truck at a roadworks site, with investigations into the circumstances of the crash continuing. The driver was freed from the vehicle and flown to Westmead, with police reporting his situation as critical but stable. Two other vehicles were impacted by the crash as well, but it's understood the drivers were unhurt. Forbes Fire and Rescue NSW crew also discovered highly explosive liquid on one of the other trucks and called in a Hazmat tanker. The Newell Highway was closed until late night with diversions in place. Fire and Rescue Station 294 Forbes, Forbes SES, NSW Ambulance, and the Rural Fire Service Mid Lachlan Valley team were all on scene.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/6a5f8550-d205-433c-bd9d-97f535c5f44d.jpg/r0_270_1170_931_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Driver airlifted to Westmead after Newell Highway truck crash