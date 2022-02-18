Police arrest teen in Forbes business break-in

A teen has been arrested for a break-in at a Forbes business on Thursday night. Forbes police said the alarms were triggered about midnight, and a witness reported seeing the light of a torch within the Rankin Street business premises. Police attended and discovered a window had been smashed so the offender could gain entry to the premises. It is alleged a teenage male surrendered to police. A teenage male has been arrested and charged; he was refused police bail to face Dubbo Children's Court on Friday.