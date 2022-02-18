A teen has been arrested for a break-in at a Forbes business on Thursday night. Forbes police said the alarms were triggered about midnight, and a witness reported seeing the light of a torch within the Rankin Street business premises. Police attended and discovered a window had been smashed so the offender could gain entry to the premises. It is alleged a teenage male surrendered to police. A teenage male has been arrested and charged; he was refused police bail to face Dubbo Children's Court on Friday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/05f7f0df-5390-485f-ad51-ca0394ae6e8b.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police arrest teen in Forbes business break-in