The first Walk to Defeat MND for 2024 was held in Forbes raising $23,000

A beautiful day and an enthusiastic crowd of nearly 100 people kicked off the first Walk to Defeat MND for 2024.
The event took place on Sunday at Lions Park with a 5km loop around Lake Forbes and started with an enthusiastic warmup courtesy of Zoe from Rise Pysio.
People drove from as far away as Old Bar, near Taree and a host of great volunteers ensured the event ran smoothly.
All up the event raised $23,000 to support people with MND - providing education, equipment, support groups and research funding to nearly 800 people across NSW and the ACT, and their carers.
Motor Neurone Disease NSW would like to thank the extraordinary generosity of the people of Forbes and our sponsors for the event - Open Mobility, Oh So Sugar and Rise Physiotherapy.
