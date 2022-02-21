News from the Bowlie: greens abuzz as locals prepare for Zone championships

Wednesday bowls: A full green last week for Wednesday morning bowlers where card draw winners were Bill O'Connell and Scott McKellar winning over Max Vincent and Paul Doust by 23-9 in a game lasting 20 ends. The week prior saw Max on fire leading for the winners. However, like all sports a week is along time. Last week Bill led superbly for Scott who is reported to have played his best game for some time having the game in their keeping leading 11-4 after 10. The closest game of the morning had Fred Vogelsang and Kerry Dunstan winning 17-15 over Ray Dunstan and Sid Morris in another 20 end game. After nine ends the winners were behind 7-8 then 12-14 after 17. A four on the last end was the clincher for Fred and Kerry. The remaining games had more comfortable winners headed by John Baass and Bob Grant winning 24-13 over Geoff West and Alf Davies in 22 ends. At 'oranges' it was 15-5 to the winners then 24-10 after 19. Geoff Coles and John Kennedy combined well to win 20-11 in 18 ends against Denny Byrnes and Cliff Nelson. After being 5-all after six ends it was one way traffic, 12-5 after nine and 20-8 after 16. David Williams and Lyall Strudwick were hiding after their 30-6 loss to Trevor Currey and Christian West in a game lasting 20 ends. They did win the first end before the 'rot' set in, 15-3 after 10 then 21-6 after 16. Warren Keep made a welcome return to lead and 'coach' for John Browne and Barry Shine winning 17-9 in 14 ends against Laurie Spackman, Noel Jolliffe and Tony Bratton. It was 10-8 after eight before John found his range to dominate. In the last game Cherie Vincent enjoyed her ride to victory leading for Lindsay Willding winning 22-15 over Eddie Gould and Peter Mackay in 20 ends after leading 12-4 after 10, A five on the last helped Eddie and Peter to enjoy a small part of the game. Tony Bratton and Noel Jolliffe may have combined to run second on the green but left smiling as winners of the inhouse Flint St Butchery raffle. Last Saturday players from the North and South of the lake fought out bragging rights, a report will come next week. Our tip was - the magnificent bowlers from the North. Wait and see. There are a couple of major Zone 4 game on the horizon involving Scott 'Scooter' Andrews in the Champion of Champions Singles while Russell Hodge and John Kennedy will contest the Zone Pairs. We wish the three all the best as they represent the club at the highest level. Coming up: This Saturday (26th) is Presentation Day, bowls from 9.30am followed by a BBQ lunch. All this for only $10 and ideal occasion to congratulate all our winners from last season. Saturday March 5 is the Don Schatz Memorial from 10am with nominations called from 9am. Play will be teams of three, $25 per person which includes a BBQ lunch. Also coming up, the Easter Carnival, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 15, 16 and 17. This is one of the majors for the 'Bowlie' and well worth taking part. Cost is $75 per player in pairs, $75 in fours while triples have no charge. It is also noted that the committee for club championships matches are thinking about games in Major and Minors with nominations called for Minor Fours. More on this in coming weeks. As they say, stay tuned. While the above are scheduled games there is social competition play every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning while the greens are open to family/friends for social outings. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499. Sunday bowls: John Baas and Al Phillips played Barry Anderson and Geoff Brown. John and Al won the game 16-10. John Cutler and Alan Smith played Tara Shaw and Paul Baker. Tara and Paul won the game 14-5. Slippery Ward, Brett Davenport and Jeff Nicholson played Geoff Coles, Peter Greenhalgh and Joe Nicholson. Slippery, Brett and Jeff won the game 20-.13. Resting touchers: Tara and Al Smith. Winning Rink: Rink 15 (John Baas and Al Phillips) Losing Rink: Rink 17 (Geoff Coles, Peter Greenhalgh and Joe Nicholson) Reminder that Don Schatz Can Assist charity day will be on Saturday 5th March. Names in by 9 for a 10am start. 3 bowl triples, $25 per person including BBQ lunch. Grab some mates and come down for a great day of fun. Our Gunns Mensland challenge will be starting on the Sunday 6th March. The challenge runs over three weeks. All welcome. Names in by 9.30 for a 10am start. $11 to play.

News from the Bowlie: greens abuzz as locals prepare for Zone championships