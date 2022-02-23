'Insightful, hilarious' Jean Kittson special guest at Rural Women's Gathering

whats-on,

Hi Landcarers, Once again, we are brimming with excitement at the thought of welcoming Jean Kittson to Forbes as our special guest speaker at our Gala Dinner on Saturday, 2 April 2022. Jean is no stranger to Forbes. I was fortunate to attend the International Women's Day breakfast in March of 2018 when Jean was guest speaker. She was insightful and hilarious! It is such a treat to have her with us again in Forbes. As a performer and scriptwriter for stage, television, radio, magazines and newspapers, Jean Kittson came to national attention on 'The Big Gig', followed by Let the Blood Run Free, Kittson Fahey, Good News Week, the Glasshouse, Flat Chat, The Einstein Factor, Media Dimensions and Strictly Speaking. Well known for her comedy debates for the ABC, Channel 9 and Channel ten, she has been a regular columnist with New Weekly, Sunday Telegraph, the Sydney Morning Herald - Sydney Magazine, Inspire Magazine, the Readers Digest Health Smart magazine and The Hoopla. She is the author of 'Tongue Lashing', published by Penguin, as well as her latest book 'You're still hot to me', published by Pan Macmillan. Her film credits include Hating Alison Ashley and The Nugget. Theatre includes Mum's the Word, Calendar Girls, Siren, A Midsummer Night's Dream. She is a regular guest on ABC 702 radio drive program, Thank God It's Friday. If you don't listen to Thank God It's Friday with Richard Glover, do yourself a favour and catch up. Beware, you may end up binge listening. Jean is an experienced MC, keynote speaker, panellist, debater and facilitator of conventions, conferences, award nights and other after dinner frolics, in corporate, government and community arena. She was a founding Director of the National Cord Blood Bank, the inaugural Chair of the Australian Gynaecological Cancer Foundation (AGCF) and a founding Ambassador for Ovarian Cancer Australia. Jean Kittson is currently an Ambassador for The Macular Disease Foundation, Northcott Disability Services, The Raise Foundation, Taldumande Youth Services and the Australian Gynaecological Cancer Foundation. She is the Patron of Junction Works and most recently she has been appointed the Patron of Palliative Care Nurses Australia. If you haven't already booked your ticket, get amongst it! All registrations finalised up until the end of February 2022 will go in the running to win a fabulous hamper from Little Extras Lifestyle worth $300. For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, twitter, facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/c291b303-a1df-42d9-8992-b7c5ef89bb8b.jpg/r0_96_750_520_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg