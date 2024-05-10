Anglican Church hosts open day as Forbes celebrates heritage

The Forbes St John's Anglican Church open day and garage sale was held on Saturday, May 4 and saw a great crowd.
From 9am to 5pm tours of the church were conducted, a garage sale including baked goods and plants were sold. A barbecue lunch was was on offer with all day tea and coffee being served.
People from as far as Western Australia called in to the open day with many treasures being purchased on the day.
A main feature of the church are the beautiful stained glass windows.
The church is regularly open and visitors are highly encouraged.
