Kids take to the ice as amazing Youth Week activities wrap up

Youth week has come to an end with hundreds of Forbes and surrounding youth taking part in the range of activities Forbes Youth Action team and Forbes Shire Council hosted.
Over the two weeks heaps of fun was had!
From youth leadership academy, a drive-in movie at Forbes Lake, a comedy workshop, silent disco, BMX workshops, a family-fun morning on the lake, fishing workshops and ice skating there was something for everyone to enjoy.
Many friendships were made and everyone is now looking forward to Youth Week 2025.
Check out the photos our photographer Jenny Kingham took at the ice skating which proved to be a popular activity.
