Kindergarten students from primary schools around Forbes and Parkes have learnt more about bus safety in classes coordinated by NRMA Insurance. The program focuses on making bus safety fun for kindergarten students which includes classroom discussions, presentations and an educational bus ride to practice safety tips. The bus safety program visited Forbes from February 21 to February 25. NRMA Insurance proprietors Christine Hillis and Sarah Wardman said it is important to inform younger students about bus safety, particularly regional students. "NRMA Insurance, with NSW Police and local bus companies have proudly supported this successful program for over a decade, with children carrying the skills and lessons throughout their schooling journey," Ms Wardman said. Ms Hillis added: "It's been fantastic to receive feedback from parents that their Kindy students who have been on the bus with us are showing more confidence in understanding the potential dangers when travelling in a vehicle or crossing the road." The NRMA Insurance bus safety program started over 16 years ago with the aim of increasing children's confidence to ensure their trip to and from school was safe. The 2022 program will reach over 1500 students at 40 schools across 6 regional NSW areas. The program aligns with Bus Safety Week which runs from 21 - 27 February, to raise awareness for all road users on how to stay safe around buses and reduce injuries and fatalities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/b4971057-e10a-4df7-95e8-b66399efe1b6.JPG/r989_508_4496_2489_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bus safety program educates Forbes Kindy students