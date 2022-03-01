Croquet players enjoy the sunshine

We had 28 players for Aussie Croquet on a nice sunny day on Saturday 26th. There were five players winning three games: Kevin Rubie, Bill Scott, Elvy Quirk, Neville Spry and John Farah who drew for three games. The big winners were: 14-8 Ray Burridge and Barry White 14-9 Neville Spry and John Farah, Elvy Quirk and Kevin Rubie, John Farah and Neville Spry, Kevin Rubie and Bill Scott 14-10 Dorelle Scott and Tony Thomson, Colleen Liebich and Geoff Coles. Close games: Joan Littlejohn and Merv Langfield 14 Carolyn Neilsen and Jill Rubie 13 Colleen Liebich and Kevin Rubie 14 Lorraine Todd and John Browne 13 Sandy Hepburn and Bill Scott 14 Marie Spry and Colleen Liebich 12 Alex Todd and Lorraine Todd 14 Harley Stewart and Robin Pols 12 Merv Langfield and Joan Littlejohn 14 John Browne and Jill Rubie 12 Joan Littlejohn and Lyn Simmonds 14 Sandy Hepburn and John Cole 12 Cheryle Toohey and Geoff Coles 14 Dorelle Scott and Barry White 11 John Browne and Jeff Liebich 14 Ray Burridge and Ros Rennick 11 Neville Spry and John Farah 14 Lyn Simmonds and Jill Rubie 11 Ros Rennick and Alex Todd 14 Sandy Hepburn and JohnCole 11 Geoff Coles and Bill Scott 14 Cheryle Toohey and Ray Burridge 11 Elvy Quirk and Marie Spry 14 Dorelle Scott and Carolyn Neilsen 11 Elvy Quirk and Robin Pols 14 Marie Spry and Merv Langfield 11 On the first day of Autumn we had 28 players. John Browne, Jeff Liebich and Bill Scott won three games. Big winners were: 10-3 Denny Smith and Marie Spry, Lyn Simmonds and Ray Burridge. 9-4 Jeff Liebich and John Farah, Barry White and John Job, Kevin Rubie and Ray Burridge, John Cole and John Job. The close games: Lorraine Todd and Neville Spry 7 Dorelle Sott and Evelyn Mahlo 6 Lyn Simmonds and Jeff Liebich 7 Merv Langfield and John Cole 6 Alex Todd and Tony Thomson 7 Evelyn Mahlo and Neville Spry 6 Barry White, Bill Scott 7 Dorelle Scott, John Farah 6 John Browne and Jeff Liebich 7 Jill Rubie and Sandy Hepburn 6 Geoff Coles and John Job 7 ELvy Quirk and Neville Spry 6 Robin Pols and Tony Thomson 7 Denny Smith and Marie Spry 6 John Browne and Sally Perry 7 Kevin Rubie and John Allegri 6 Lorraine Todd and John Cole 7 Sandy Hepburn and John Farah 6 John Browne and Bill Scott 8 Jill Rubie and Tony Thomson 5 John Cole and Merv Langfield 8 Elvy Quirk and John Allegri 5 Kevin Rubie, Jenny Job 8 Robin Pols, Colleen Liebich 5 Evelyn Mahlo and Merv Langfield 8 Alex Todd and Lyn Simmonds 5+ Jeff Liebich and Bill Scott 8 Barry White and Ray Burridge 5 - Pegging Out

Croquet players enjoy the sunshine