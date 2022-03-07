whats-on,

Dragon boats will converge on Lake Forbes on March 20 when our very own Forbes Dragon Boat Club hosts a regatta. Coach Chris Favelle says all indications are for a great day, with clubs from Orange, Bathurst, Dubbo, Lithgow, Mudgee, Wagga Wagga and Parkes expected to attend. "We'll have the full contingent of racing: women's, mixed and opens, with a novelty sweep event in the middle," Favelle said. Our local Lachlan Dragons will take up their paddles to defend their Bridge to Bridge title, the final and premier event of the day. This sees teams race from Bates Bridge up to the Newell Highway, and Forbes won the inaugural event in 2020. "It's an interesting start because we have a rope hanging from the bridge and the sweep has to hang on to the rope until the start," Favelle explained. The club would love to have some spectators along to cheer the locals on - and let's face it, it's no hardship to spend a little time by our beautiful Lake Forbes! Racing is likely to begin at 9am with best viewing in the Frogs Hollow area and free camping area. The Bridge to Bridge will be about lunchtime - 12.30 to 1pm depending on how the morning's events go - from Bates' Bridge to the Oxley or Newell Highway bridge. Lions Park will be a great place to view it. If you're around the Forbes Dragon Boat headquarters (behind the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club) you'll find a barbecue and coffee van. Go for your walk, find a shady spot, and enjoy the fun!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/96bb51ff-231e-4829-bdaa-5c5acfdf80f3.jpg/r11_0_4485_2528_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Forbes to defend bridge-to-bridge title as dragon boat regatta hosts