Cliff Bradley Memorial shoot on Sunday

Results of the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 calibre rimfire rifle shoot on March 2. The weather was warm with a breeze from the south east at 18kph. Range officer: Tony Bratton. Scorers: Wayne Facey, John Dean. 25metre Fox target: Wayne Facey 280/280; Paul Baker 279/280; John Dean 278; Lyall Strudwick 277; Jennie Carpenter 273; Wayne Burton 269; Doug Shead 269; Bruce Runchel 253. 50metre .22 target: John Dean 290/300; Wayne Facey 286/300; Paul Baker 284; Wayne Burton 279; Lyall Strudwick 273; Bruce Runchel 271; Doug Shead 248; Jennie Carpenter 239. 75metre Bear target: Bruce Runchel 111/120; Lyall Strudwick 109/120; Wayne Burton 109; Jennie Carpenter 106; John Dean 105; Paul Baker 105; Wayne Facey 102; Doug Shead 91. 100metre Feral Cat target: Wayne Facey 118/120; John Dean 114/120; Bruce Runchel 105; Lyall Strudwick 102; Doug Shead 61; Paul Baker 32. Results of the .22 calibre rimfire rifle shoot on Sunday March 6. The weather was cool with wind from the south east at 18kph. Range officers: Norm Brook, David Coleman, Brian Neilsen. Scorers: Wayne Facey, John Dean, Julie Crimp. 25metre Fox target: Wayne Facey 280/280; John Gorman 280/280; Phil Anderson 280; Colleen Gorman 280; Julie Crimp 280; Wayne Parsons 279; Steve Hindmarsh 279; John Dean 278; Haydon Coleman 277; Brian Neilsen 276; Barbara Brook 275; Tony Bratton 275/280; David Carr 271; Mal Smith 270; Norm Brook 267; Pam Parsons 255; Konnor Coleman 226. 50metre Rabbit target: John Gorman 246/250; Colleen Gorman 244/250; Phil Anderson 242; Julie Crimp 242; Brian Neilsen 241; John Dean 236; Wayne Facey 236; Steve Hindmarsh 236; David Carr 227; Tony Bratton 222; Wayne Parsons 220; Konnor Coleman 214; Barbara Brook 211; Norm Brook 209; Haydon Coleman 195; Pam Parsons 185. 75metre Bear target: John Gorman 118/120; Colleen Gorman 117/120; Phil Anderson 113; David Carr 113; John Dean 108; Steve Hindmarsh 108; Norm Brook 107; Wayne Facey 107; Brian Neilsen 107; Tony Bratton 106; Barbara Brook 105; Julie Crimp 95; Konnor Coleman 86; Haydon Coleman 80. 100metre Feral Cat target: Julie Crimp 120/120; John Dean 118/120; Colleen Gorman 118; David Carr 118; John Gorman 115; Brian Neilsen 115; Phil Anderson 114; Steve Hindmarsh 114; Tony Bratton 114; Norm Brook 110/120; Wayne Facey 108; Konnor Coleman 87; Barbara Brook 74; Haydon Coleman 69. There were 9 members at the Centre-fire rifle shoot. Range officers: Norm Brook, David Coleman. The next Wednesday shoot is on March 16 at 2pm. The next Sunday shoot is on March 20 at 10am followed by the Centre-fire rifle shoot at 2pm. For information on .22 calibre rimfire shooting contact Wayne Facey on 0414524059 or Norm Brook on 0458664541. The next sporting clays will be the Cliff Bradley Memorial Trophy shoot this Sunday March 13. This will be a 25 target DTL point score shoot at 10am, followed by a 100 target field shoot.

