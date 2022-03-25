Forbes Rugby President's Lunch returns on Saturday

whats-on,

After a two year hiatus, the Forbes Rugby Club President's Lunch has returned to South Circle / Grinsted Oval this weekend. The long-awaited charity lunch has around 800 excited people from Forbes and around the state ready for a good day out at the rugby oval tomorrow (Saturday March 26). The set up for this year's event began on Wednesday with the marquee going up and the final details being added on Friday for a good day out. Forbes Rugby Club President's Lunch Committee Chair Charles Dwyer said they are looking forward to the event as they have not been able to host it since 2019 due to COVID. "Unfortunately COVID has had a bit of an impact and so people haven't been able to travel. Where we had a 1000 ]guests] previously we're at 800 just because a few people couldn't come." Mr Dwyer said 800 guests is a really good turnout despite what everyone has been through over the last couple of years, and the lower numbers gives them a bit more space and makes the event a bit more personal. The President's Lunch is the rugby union club's major fundraiser, with a number of community groups also benefiting from the proceeds each year. This year, they are raising money for Boys to the Bush and the Forbes Men's Shed. Mr Dwyer said they have had strong support from their sponsors and local supporters which helps them raise money not only for the club but also for their nominated charities. The President's Lunch will follow a similar formula to previous years, promising good food, good company and a good time. This year's special guest is renowned cricketer Kerry O'Keeffe. Mr Dwyer said they have had great support setting up this event from the committee, local volunteers and friends of the club. "An event like this doesn't come together easily especially with volunteer support so it's been an unbelievable bit of support we've been able to get. "From the committee chair point of view I really need to thank the committee because they've been excellent in preparation and also organisation for the day," Mr Dwyer said,

