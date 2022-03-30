multimedia, photos-and-video,

The 2022 Forbes Rugby President's Lunch is back: 800 people seated under the giant marquee for a "tremendously successful" event on Saturday. Committee chair Charles Dwyer said feedback on the occasion had been "overwhelmingly positive" and it was a wonderful day from the committee's point of view as well. The crowd was in high spirits and the mood for a great day was set after the shock, COVID-enforced cancellation of this time two years ago. "Kerry O'Keeffe was tremendous as a guest speaker," Dwyer said, adding the cricket legend had his audience in stitches. The President's lunch is the club's major fundraiser and while the club is still tallying the day's fundraising, Mr Dywer said it looked to have reached a new high both through the event and through well-supported auctions. This year they're also supporting the Peter Murphy Foundation, Forbes Men's Shed and Boys to the Bush. "We are very thankful to the guests for supporting the club and the organisations we are supporting," Mr Dwyer said. "It's testament to the community that they get behind events such as the lunch and happily donate. We're very thankful to our sponsors for their support, both monetary and in-kind." Mr Dwyer paid tribute to the team that worked to make it happen: the committee, event organiser Kristi Breen, and many volunteers. "An event of this magnitude is very much a collective effort," he said. On the day, club president Rhys Woods told the crowd about the club's plans for future growth and development, and lunch stalwart Chris Sweeney toasted the future success and strength of rugby both here in Forbes and at a national level. Mr Sweeney was then presented with a Sampa Bhakta painting of the luncheon in appreciation of his work for the event.

2022 Forbes rugby president's lunch 'tremendously successful'