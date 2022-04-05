LATE CHANGE: The Veronicas coming to Forbes for Mini VANFEST

whats-on,

COVID-19 has impacted preparations for this Saturday's mini-VANFEST but organisers won't be stopped from bringing Forbes and the Central West an incredible event. Festival director Matt Clifton says the Veronicas will now be headlining the music festival at South Circle Oval after Holy Holy had to withdraw. "We're staying committed to the event, and to getting live music back to the regions," he said. "I have been excited (for this) since day dot." Mini VANFEST is just four sleeps away and the anticipation is building fast. The family-friendly music festival event comes to South Circle Oval this Saturday and organisers are encouraging people to snap those tickets up. As an all ages, multi-faceted event, Mini-VANFEST is more than just a music festival. The day will include a wide variety of culture, food, indigenous workshops and experiences beyond big name music acts. Guests are encouraged to bring the family and have a picnic, enjoying food and beverages from the local regions that will be available on site. "The past couple of years have been devastating for our industry, and the regions, so it gives us great pleasure with the aid of NSW Governments Regional Events program and Festivals Australia, that we have the opportunity to support the industry and the local community by adding a smaller event earlier in the year to get people back outdoors and enjoying the things we have all missed so much," Clifton says. "This event is open to all ages, it's a completely different vibe. "This is about families sitting around, being social, being safe, and enjoying some live music." This Saturday, gates open 1pm with Cloe Terare the first to take the stage at 2.10pm. Newcastle boys Rum Jungle and Sydney-based Loretta - who dropped in to Forbes High School last week - follow, with Eves Karydas returning to Forbes after VANFEST 2019 and picking up the mic shortly after 5pm. Jarryd James is on from 6.20pm, Julie Stone at 7.45pm is taking us into the evening and The Veronicas headline the night from 9.10pm. Tickets through oztix.com.au - a family pass for two adults, two children is $143.85. There are VIP tickets for 18 years and up.

LATE CHANGE: The Veronicas coming to Forbes for Mini VANFEST