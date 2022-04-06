Forbes croquet club welcomes visitors, new members, in Seniors Week

On Tuesday 29th March a Gala Open Day was held at the Forbes Croquet courts to celebrate Seniors week. We had thirteen visitors trying the game of croquet which was indeed pleasing who with our very own members made a total of 41 players. It is also pleasing to note that a great numbers of the visitors are keen enough to want to join our Club in the very near future. On the day the Forbes Shire Council provided a lovely spread for morning tea and our most heartfelt thanks to them for their continued support. A sausage sizzle completed the day which was capably cooked by Kevin Rubie and John Browne whilst other members helped with cooking the onions, serving and packing away. A special thank you to all who helped make our day so successful. Our President Elvy, was very pleased with the outcome and all donations on the day will be presented to our local Can Assist. A great day was had by all and we look forward to making welcome our visitors when they return to join us. On a sad note we learnt recently of the passing of one of our very valued members, Elizabeth McLean. Liz as we knew her was a very well respected lady who enjoyed her game of Aussie croquet and was always competitive. Liz started playing croquet in 1992 when croquet was played at the Jemalong Retirement Village in Church Street; played later at the Golf Club and then at the Bowling Club. In 2012 the croquet lawns were established at Halpins Flat which is still the home of croquet today. In 2012 Liz was honoured with Life membership of the Forbes Croquet Club. There were 28 players for Aussie Croquet on Saturday April 2. Four players won three games: Jane Hanbury, John Farah, Cheryle Toohey and Neville Spry. The big winners: Close games: On April 5, we had 37 players for Golf Croquet, there were eight new players, I guess this was the result of the open day last week. Five players won three games, John Browne, John Cole, Bruce Field, Jill Rubie and Tony Thomson. Big winners: Close games: That's it till next week By Pegging Out

Forbes croquet club welcomes visitors, new members, in Seniors Week