2022 Easter service times for Forbes churches

St John's Anglican Church is just one of the local Forbes churches welcoming visitors this Easter season.

Forbes' local churches look forward to gathering in person this year, and welcome you to join them this Easter.

Service details, courtesy of our local ministers' association, are:

St Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church

Johnson Street, Forbes

  • Holy Thursday - Mass of the Lord's Supper at 7;00pm
  • Good Friday - Stations of the Cross at 11am
  • Passion of the Lord at 3pm
  • Easter Saturday - Easter Vigil Mass at 7pm
  • Easter Sunday - Mass at 8am and 9:30 am

St John's Anglican Church

Court Street, Forbes

  • Good Friday - Worship at 10am
  • Easter Sunday - Worship at 9am

St John's Lutheran Church

Rankin Street, Forbes

  • Good Friday - Worship at 9am
  • Easter Sunday - Worship at 11am

Forbes Baptist Church

Atlee Street, Forbes

  • Good Friday - Worship at 9 am
  • Easter Sunday - Worship at 10am

Generosity Church

Corner of Rankin and Riley streets, Forbes

  • Good Friday - 7:30am at Lions Park
  • Easter Sunday - 10 am at GC Church

The Salvation Army

Rankin Street, Forbes

  • Good Friday and Easter Sunday at 10 am

Forbes Uniting Church

Browne Street, Forbes

  • Maundy Thursday - 6;30pm in the Hall
  • Good Friday - Worship at 9am
  • Easter Sunday - Holy Communion at 9am