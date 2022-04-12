2022 Easter service times for Forbes churches
What's On
Forbes' local churches look forward to gathering in person this year, and welcome you to join them this Easter.
Service details, courtesy of our local ministers' association, are:
St Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church
Johnson Street, Forbes
- Holy Thursday - Mass of the Lord's Supper at 7;00pm
- Good Friday - Stations of the Cross at 11am
- Passion of the Lord at 3pm
- Easter Saturday - Easter Vigil Mass at 7pm
- Easter Sunday - Mass at 8am and 9:30 am
St John's Anglican Church
Court Street, Forbes
- Good Friday - Worship at 10am
- Easter Sunday - Worship at 9am
St John's Lutheran Church
Rankin Street, Forbes
- Good Friday - Worship at 9am
- Easter Sunday - Worship at 11am
Forbes Baptist Church
Atlee Street, Forbes
- Good Friday - Worship at 9 am
- Easter Sunday - Worship at 10am
Generosity Church
Corner of Rankin and Riley streets, Forbes
- Good Friday - 7:30am at Lions Park
- Easter Sunday - 10 am at GC Church
The Salvation Army
Rankin Street, Forbes
- Good Friday and Easter Sunday at 10 am
Forbes Uniting Church
Browne Street, Forbes
- Maundy Thursday - 6;30pm in the Hall
- Good Friday - Worship at 9am
- Easter Sunday - Holy Communion at 9am