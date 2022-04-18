multimedia, photos-and-video,

There weren't too many more pleasant places on Easter Sunday than down by Lake Forbes, under the shade of the gums at the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre. The cultural centre was the hub of a family fun day, with games and prizes for the kids as well as A bit of healthy camp oven competition was a big part of the day: with curries, stews and more simmering over the coals. The competition was billed a contest of youth against experience ... and while the judges might have had a tough time picking a winner their task of sampling the offerings Lake-side on a beautiful Autumn day was an enviable one!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/b2ba582c-4f63-4538-a413-dd25f6ca22aa.jpg/r475_69_3217_1618_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Dreaming Centre hub of Easter Sunday fun