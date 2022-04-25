We remember them: Forbes turns out in droves to honour diggers

multimedia, photos-and-video,

We remember them, and we honour them as we live out their legacy. Forbes gathered in great numbers to pay tribute to our service men and women on Monday, April 25. More than 100,000 Australians - including some of those recorded at our own Cenotaph at Victoria Park - have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our nation. Bella Nicholson, a Year 12 student at Red Bend Catholic College, on Anzac Day reflected on their legacy. "Throughout history Australia has fought in 10 different wars, resulting in more than 100,000 Australians having lost their lives," she said. Yet Australia's experience of war, she reflected, is different to many other nations, as we have not experienced invasion here on our home soil. "I believe this represents Australian culture - how we are inclined to help those in need - whether that be on an international scale or here in our own communities," she said. "These values are exactly what the ANZACs fought for, and it is our responsibility as a society to continue this legacy by emulating this culture in our own lives: looking out for our neighbours, lending a hand when we see there is need." Bella paid tribute to her Pop, who served in World War II in Papua New Guinea. "His experiences in the war were something he never wished his children or grandchildren to repeat, but he did embed with us the importance of honouring our service men and women, reminding us to be grateful for each other, and just how lucky we are to live in a country like Australia," she said. While at different times in the past century or so, war has caused great social tension in our country, it has also brought people together, Bella said. "Today we are united by the tragedy of war, but also through the empowering story of courage and sacrifice," she said. "Every year on this day as a nation, we ask ourselves, 'why did they fight?' and 'why is it important to live on their legacy?' "We do this because of the principal of equality: no person is above another, and all people should be given the opportunity to live a safe and happy life. "At Gallipoli those ideals were tested, and they have now become our national story: a story about being there for others when they are in need, regardless of their differences, pursuing equality for our nation. "A nation founded on the principal of equality is a nation worth fighting for - that's what Anzac Day means to me." Hunter Maxwell of Bederabong Public School, just eight years old, also shared his reflections on keeping the spirit of ANZAC alive. Hunter's words were chosen from student entries across the Riverina electorate to be published in Member for Riverina Michael McCormack's annual Anzac Day booklet. "Being able to visit the Forbes cenotaph makes me think of all the fallen soldiers in the war," Hunter said. "The four-soldier statue makes me think of my great-grandfather, who fought for our country, and all the friends he would have lost." Hunter's great grandfather served as a driver in the Middle East, including at El Alamein, in World War II. "Through the telling of his stories to my grandmother, I am able to keep the ANZAC spirit alive by the stories being passed on to me," Hunter said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/f582b923-7454-46a6-85e8-88370b8bfa3c.JPG/r799_442_4496_2531_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

We remember them: Forbes turns out in droves to honour diggers