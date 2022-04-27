Forbes welcomes region's netballers to courts Sunday

whats-on,

The Forbes Netball Association will be starting the winter season with a big bang this weekend, with NetSetGo and junior skills and games on Saturday morning, and the annual Regional All Age carnival on Sunday. The weekend will be packed with netball for all ages and Stephen Field will be full of enthusiastic netballers and their supporters. Saturday morning will see the start of the Saturday junior program with NetSetGo to be played at 9.30am and junior skills and games to be played at 10.30am. NetSetGo is a great way to start the younger boys and girls from five years to 8-10 years, who will play fun games for the hour. Junior skills at 10.30 is for any boys and girls to play the more advanced skills and games, and is also an extension for the older NSG children, who would like to stay after the NSG program. Everyone is welcome to come down to the netball courts and try NSG and junior skills, before they decide to register. Or if boys and girls are ready to register, committee help will be at the courts during the morning. Registration is free, if you use the Active Kids Voucher, with no other charges to pay for some great netball. The annual regional All Age carnival will be held on Sunday, with more than 1000 players, officials and supporters packing into Stephen Field for a very full day of netball. Games will start at 8.30am and continue throughout the day, with the committee to be kept extremely busy with approximately 350 games of netball to be played on the day. Players are aged from 9-10 years to open ladies and will be played on 12 courts for the full day, in seven different age divisions. The Forbes All Age carnival is one of the biggest in the region, and always proves to be a popular day for all netballers. All parts of the West/Central West and Riverina will be represented, with some teams booking into Forbes accommodation, and some teams travelling on the day. Associations represented at the carnival are; Lithgow, Bathurst, Orange, Cowra, Dubbo, Cobar, Far West Academy, West Wyalong, Blayney, Cootamundra, Temora, Leeton, Parkes, as well as the local Forbes teams. Help will be needed to cater for the huge crowd on the day, and donations of saleable goods would be very much appreciated. This day is also one of the biggest ways to put extra money into the association's bank accounts, and volunteers and donations play a huge part in raising much needed funds. The recently renovated Forbes Netball Association canteen will be put to the test, catering for the huge crowd, as well as the usual barbecue and drinks available. Come down to Stephen Field on Sunday and watch some great netball - including our local young talent - in action.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/24b4a785-4fa6-4e49-9c07-e30d4acc7d18.jpg/r11_0_4485_2528_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg