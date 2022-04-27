Singing Postie and Royal Mail coach features of 10th anniversary Eugowra murals weekend

whats-on,

This is the 10th year of the annual Murals Meet and there will be more than just a few interesting items added to the Mural Artists trail. The new Postie Mural will be unveiled at 11am on Saturday at the Pioneer/Apex Park. We have seen a sneak peek of this much awaited mural, which depicts our local singing postie, and also the original Post Office. The very talented visiting artists and signwriters will be working on both sides of the bridge as they have unfinished murals to complete. The Fat Lamb Mural is to have all the motor bikes added, and the 'Wings of War' I believe is to be completely repainted. The intricate artwork of this mural is really 'a work of art'. Beer delivery mural at the Central Hotel is also to be repainted. The Royal Mail Coach, which at present is in the yard of the Escort Rock Café, is certain to attract interest over the coming days. It is metal-art, life size recreation of the coach at the centre of one of Australia's most notorious incidents, carried out by bushrangers. How good does it look with the lights glowing in the dark. On 15th June 1862, bushranger Frank Gardiner and his gang, including Ben Hall, held up a mail coach, and four Police guards charged with protecting the 2,719 ounces of gold and 3,700 pounds in cash on board. The gang escaped with plenty of loot valued $115m today. This coach has been commissioned by the McKenna family and created by Daryl Coleman of DAZART. The visiting signwriters/artists will be creating images on the exteriors of the coach to bring it inline with that coach used in 1862. On Saturday between 9am and 2pm there will be 33 stall holders selling many and varied items, sure to attract the keen buyers. So why not go along and watch these talented artists creating these wonderful images for our town, and see what goodies you can find at the markets.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/50fd32e8-788f-4cef-a0fc-9d16133a1448.jpeg/r0_391_1536_1259_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg