Gwenda celebrates milestone birthday in Eugowra with family, friends

Gwenda Rue celebrated her 70th birthday at the beautifully decorated Eugowra Showground Pavilion, over the Easter weekend. Seventy family members and friends, who travelled from Sydney, Orange, Cobar, Dubbo, Redland Bay and the local area, joined her for the celebration. Everyone enjoyed the tasty food prepared by Gwenda, the music supplied by her musical grandson William, and some fun dancing by the energetic members of the family. Speeches were made by Gwenda's daughters Tracie and Kristie and her husband Tony, to which Gwenda suitably responded. Unfortunately for the family daughter Sallie was unable to attend. The Rue/Weekes family members had a wonderful gathering over the four-day weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/b8fa39af-9be5-4fd5-850f-79565d84fb3d.JPG/r0_426_4608_3030_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg