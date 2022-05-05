Locals feature in Ladies Open golf weekend success

The past week has been a busy one for the Forbes Golfers Association with Vets' Week of Golf and then the Ladies Weekend. The weekend turned out very well despite the early morning downpour on Saturday which made the course a bit sloshy for the 4BBB. There were still 36 players on Saturday after a few withdrawals and there was only one really annoying shower of rain before the skies cleared to a pleasant afternoon. Saturday's 4BBB stableford was contested in both Scratch and Handicap. Winners of the Scratch were Katrina Ferris and Lee Pickett from Bathurst and Wentworth with 24 scratch points. Runners-up were Sarah Black and Heather Davidson with 19 points. Handicap winners were Ev Uphill and Robin Lyell with 40 points while returning golfers Sharon Grierson and Wendy Simmons were runners-up with 39 points c/b. Ball Sweep went to AM Gaffney, Lindy Cowhan,K Stirling and D Dingwall NTP: K Ferris Bathurst on both holes. Congratulations to all players. Sunday turned out to be a very nice day weatherwise with the course having dried out considerably from Saturday. There were 69 players in the field and most coped well with the conditions. Thankyou to all the committee for the work done towards making it a successful tournament, to the Golf Hotel for their hospitality, to the ladies and men who helped on the day setting up, tidying, selling tickets, putting cards through the machine and doing the results. Thank you to the lady golfers for providing morning and afternoon tea. Congratulations to all the winners. The overall winner on the day taking out the Bette Dawson Trophy for the Best Scratch Score was Linda Glasgow from West Wyalong with a scratch score of 87. Division 1 Scratch Winner: L Glasgow WW 87 Runner-up: Lee Pickett Went 87 Handicap Winner: Jenny Fletcher F 72 nett Runner-up: Cath Jeffress P 75nett Stableford Winner: Cookie Dolbell Cowra 34 pts Runner-up:Lorrae Barker Can 33 pts Front 9 Stableford winner: Alice McKeowen Went 16pts Back 9 Stableford winner: Leonie Stevenson P 16pts Division 2 Scratch Winner: Nicole Death F 96 Runner-up:Robin Lyell F 98 Handicap Winner:Jenny Hubbard F 74 nett Runner-up:Colleen Venables 75 nett Stableford Winner:Julie Scott F/G 32 pts Runner-up:Denise Squires F 31 pts Front 9 Stableford winner: Sarah Black 15 pts Back 9 Stableford winner: Christine Cogswell 16 pts Division 3 Scratch Winner: Helen Constable Cano 110c/b Runner-up: Lindy Pollock 110 Handicap Winner: Veronica Rebellato F 76nett Runner-up: Rachel Kelly 80nett Stableford Winner: Enid Baker F 30 pts Runner-up:Robyn Forrester Went 27pts Front 9 Stableford winner:AnnMaree Gaffney F 14 pts Back 9 Stableford winner: Anne Noble WW 15 pts Super Pin: Pauline Collier Young NTP: Div 1 H Davidson; Div 2: J Fairley; Div 3: AM Gaffney. Longest Drive: Div 1 B Hurley; Div 2:S Perry; Div 3 R Kelly Drive and Chip : Div 1 L Barker; Div 2: J Hubbard; Div 3 S Jarman This Wednesday is Stableford in 2 Div sponsored by H Duff and S Perry and Saturday is Stroke sponsored by The Bakehouse and Shell in 2 div, 3rd round Golf NSW Medal. Pro Am is on Friday May 6 see the Proshop if you would like to play. Cake Day was unfortunately washed out so the trophies will be held over until the end of May. WDLGA Tournament is next week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/cca6c0aa-0fbe-423f-86c5-451e969149b7.JPEG/r0_110_756_537_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Locals feature in Ladies Open golf weekend success