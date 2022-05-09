Swampies take first round win against Bathurst

Wet and muddy conditions wasn't enough to stop Orange/Forbes taking the win after the Swamp Tigers defeated Bathurst Bushrangers in the Under 12 and Under 14's by 19 and 47 points respectively in Round 1 of the AFL Central Wests junior competition. In the under 12's Max Ridge playing his first game of AFL shined, whilst Tyson McLennan, Romulus Milsom and Jackson Beaudin were not far behind as Orange/Forbes recovered from a half-time deficit to bank four premiership points. Orange/Forbes flexed its muscles in the third quarter, kicking three goals to none to put Swamp Tigers on a path to a 7.6.(48) to 4.5.(29) victory. The Bushrangers stayed within touching distance for first quarter and took the lead in the second to lead at half time on the back of standout performances from their mid-field. But it wasn't enough to stop the Swamp Tigers who took control in the third and never looked back. Orange/Forbes has one of the best midfields in the competition, however the forward line never quite settled but were accurate in front of goal, whilst the Swamp Tiger's defence remained solid when pressured. For the 14's the day was a more straightforward affair with the Swamp Tigers never really threatened throughout the course of the match, cruising to a 10.14.(74) 4.3.(27) win. For Orange/Forbes Zain Clark was the pick of the bunch in defence, whilst Cayden Metzeling played strongly, with the Orange/Forbes key mid finishing with one goal one. In the other games the Orange Youth Girls won 3.3.(21) to 2.1.(13) whilst the Under 17's easily beat Bushrangers 10.11.(71 to 3.4.(22). It was the best way to get the season started and a great day for Orange/Forbes and Orange with all grades taking the win.

