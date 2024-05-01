Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
No more funds for service

May 1 2024 - 1:00pm
CCWF CEO Anne-Marie Mioche.
CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes (CCWF), the service responsible for assisting women fleeing domestic violence in Forbes, has been barred by the NSW government from applying for additional funds to boost its domestic violence workforce in the town.

