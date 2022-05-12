Bathurst come from behind to defeat Forbes, Orange under 12s squad

Bathurst Giants have came from behind to overrun Forbes/Orange Under 12's and win by 2 points on Sunday morning, with the Giants kicking the winning goal in the final minute of the match. The Giants had hung in against the Swamp Tigers throughout the contest but trailed by 20 points at the last change. But the Giants were massive in the frantic final term, kicking two goals ten as the Giants piled on the pressure and powered its way to the 6.10 (46) to 7.2 (44) victory. The Bathurst team played with more dare against the Swamp Tigers and they delivered, running all over the Swamp Tigers, who kicked no points in the last quarter. Forbes/Orange struggled to get the ball forward in the last quarter and as a result the Swamp Tigers defence were placed under immense pressure and conceded. The defence managed to keep the Giants inaccurate in front of goal and it looked like the Swamp Tigers would hold on, but the Giants eventually found their aim and kicked a goal in the last minute to take the win. It was a very exciting game to watch from the sidelines and while the kids were disappointed in the loss, there is no doubt that the Swamp Tigers are better for it and will look to exact some revenge when the two sides meet again. The 14's was equally as exciting with only one point separating the teams at the final siren. In the same vein as the Under 12's the Swamp Tiger 14's controlled the match for three quarters, only for the Giants to turn up the pressure in the fourth quarter to get within one point. However the Forbes/Orange squad showed the poise and the guys and girls were able to outlast the relentless Giants pressure and hang on for the win 5.8 (38) to 5.7 (37) This game was too very exciting to watch and a great exhibition of hard and fair footy. The Swamp Tiger 14's are now 2 and 0 and are looking good for a successful 2022. In the other games v the Giants, the Orange Youth Girls went down 1.0 (6) to 6.6 (42) and the Orange Under 17's were victorious 6.9 (45) to 5.6 (36)

