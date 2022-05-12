Squash winter comp hits off

The Dave Fuller memorial Inter town Squash Tournament will begin at Parkes Squash Center this Saturday morning, May 13. After a break coinciding with school holidays, our ten-week Winter Comp 'hit off' on May 4. With a mid comp interval for Annual Championships, the comp ends with a week of semis and finals. Welcome to new and regular players alike. Court One; Bayleys v D Bilsboroughs 8-13, Alex lost to Danny 0-3 and Jackson Beaudin v Hannah Nixon 3-2. Then in a 'mega match' Jan Berger and Kim Chudleigh both hit and ran well earning identical scores; 15-12, 12-15, 11-15, 15-11 but Jan lost the fifth 9-15. Court Two: W Bilsboroughs v Webbs 11-17, Wayne v Louise 3-0, sub G Falvey v Marc Hardy 1-3, Jono Webb v George Falvey 1-3 and sub C Webb v Claire Bayley 0-3. Court Three: Cogswells v Benticks 19-9, Christine v sub A Bayley 1-3, sub K Chudleigh v Greg Ridge 3-0, Lucy Cowhan v sub J Webb 3-0 and Max Ridge v Cam Webb 3-1. Court One: Stonhams v Millers 20-15, Brendon v Lockie 0-3, sub J Cannon v Cameron Toole 3-0, Mark Webb v Shanna Nock 3-0, Cameron Dale v Adam Chudleigh 3-1 and Isaac Barnard v Brother Ben 0-3. Court Two: Pipers v Hornerys 19-16, Darryn v Sam 3-0 and in a game of 'guile versus grit' Pete Cowhan stretched the match to two sets all but lost the fifth 13-15 to Jono Cannon. Volley master, Sandy Paterson is back in force defeating Beck Connell 3-0, Max Ridley v Neil Toole 0-3 and Deb Bryant v Alister Carlisle 2-3. Court Three: Bayleys v Dawes, Dan v Ollie 0-3, Jake Shaw v Chris McQuie 3-0, Dennis Haynes v Scott Webb 2-3, Austen Brown v Weivan Huang 1-3. And in a grueling last match of the night, Weivan Huang returned to court as sub against Chloe Mason where Chloe at two sets down 11-15, 10-15, fought back to even scores 15-11, 15-12 but was a tad unlucky losing the final 12-15. Next week's draw: both nights; Team 2 plays 3, 1 plays 6, 4 plays 5.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/fe91095a-2a60-4180-a1ed-a851597b35d0.JPG/r11_240_4485_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg