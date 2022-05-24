Local pennants bowlers on a roll

Forbes lawn bowlers are currently having a huge amount of success highlighted by weekend results with more expected this weekend when the club contests the fourth round of the inter-club pennants. Last Saturday Forbes entered two teams to play in the Peak Hill President's Day and while no surprise to our players they returned home as winners and runners-up over clubs well represented from all corners of the district. Led by club president Peter Mackay who teamed with Grant Lambert and Lyall Strudwick in winning the major tournament while runners-up included Denny Byrnes, Sid Morris and Bob Grant. "Twenty two teams from across the district played, it was a successful tournament with some good bowls over the morning and afternoon play," Sid said on Monday. "And the morning tea and lunch time dinner were just as good, which you expect from these country clubs. A great day for Forbes," he added. In Sunday pennants against Parkes Town contested by three teams from each club Forbes ran out winners 73-42 after winning all matches. Ivan Hodges led a 'hot' combination of Scotty McKellar, Scott Andrews and Brian Asimus in winning 31-17 over the scheduled 21 ends. They came from behind trailing 10-7 after seven ends prior to winning the next three ends 9-0 for 16-10. They retained the lead highlighted by the finish of a 3, 4, 2, 1 over the final four ends. Also impressive were Brett Davenport, John Ward, Robert Dukes and Lindsay Willding with a 26-12 win. They were never headed leading 14-4 at 'half time'. Slightly closer came the win to Denny Byrnes, Laurie Crouch, Jeff Nicholson and Robert Bayley with a 16-13 victory. To their credit they fought back after training 6-4 after seven then 10-6 after 13. They powered home winning the last eight ends 10-3. This Sunday Forbes play host to Manildra from 10am with the following teams selected: No 1, Robert Bayley, Greg Gunn, Ray Dunstan, Denny Byrnes; No 2, Scott Andrews, Paul Baker, Scott McKellar, Ivan Hodges; No 3, Lindsay Willding, Glenn Kearney, Barry Shine, Brett Davenport.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/c7f05b9e-e047-4eb7-a072-f63fd0ec16ac.jpg/r0_211_4496_2751_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Local pennants bowlers on a roll