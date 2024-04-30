Focus on fungi at landcare

We still have a few spaces available for the Mycology in the Mix workshop with Alison Pouliot in Forbes on May 8.
We have been overwhelmed with the positive response to this workshop and are thrilled to be welcoming Alison to Forbes. The workshop will be held at Northside Chapel on Wednesday, 8 May. Registrations are essential. Alison is an ecologist and professional environmental photographer with a focus on fungi.
Her work spans both northern and southern hemispheres where she is actively involved in teaching, research and conservation.
Relative to plants and animals, the diversity and significance of fungi is little known. Yet fungi are vital in creating and stabilising soils, nourishing and interconnecting plants, recycling nutrients, retaining and filtering water, restoring environmental damage and essentially underpinning ecosystem health and resilience.
This workshop introduces participants to the diversity of the Kingdom Fungi and the basic principles of fungus identification, including fungi from the various local habitat types and those from further afield. In addition to their ecological significance, we will also discuss various cultural aspects of fungi such as edibility and toxicity and their use in land restoration.
Following an interactive indoor session around the specimen table, we will then head to the Forbes Urban Forest, adjacent to the Forbes Community Riverside Garden to search for fungi of interest. Bookings are essential for this workshop and may be made via our stickytickets booking link here: https://www.stickytickets.com.au/HA4HG
Numbers are strictly limited, so if you would like to take up one of the remaining spaces, please book immediately. I have already received a considerable amount of interest from people who are very excited to have Alison joining us.
If you would like to find out further information regarding Alison, who is author of The Allure of Fungi, Wild Mushrooming, and Underground Lovers: Encounters with Fungi, check out her website at www.alisonpouliot.com
This event is possible thanks to the shared work of the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust and Landcare NSW under the Private Land Conservation Matters project.
If you have any queries regarding these workshops, please contact me on 0418 611 053 or email cwllandcare@gmail.com For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, twitter, facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare
