whats-on,

This Thursday, May 26 the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre are marking National Sorry Day with a gathering to help members of the Stolen General heal, while providing a cultural experience to the wider community National Sorry Day remembers the mistreatment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who were forcibly removed from their families and communities. The Forbes Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre is inviting the whole of Forbes community to come down and join them to remember The Stolen Generation with Judy Johnson as their guest speaker. Brad Holmes will also be doing a smoking ceremony. The gathering will begin at 11am at the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre. A free sausage sizzle will be provided for guests. National Reconciliation Week runs from 27 May until 3 June 2022. To find out more about National Reconciliation Week visit: https://nrw.reconciliation.org.au/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/b40fe216-6dc9-4578-a619-77f81fd66f27.JPG/r0_21_3456_1974_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Community invited to mark National Sorry Day at Dreaming Centre