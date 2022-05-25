From the mayor's desk: roads, Templar Street improvements on the agenda

It has been a busy week fulfilling executive roles for National Parks and the Country Mayor's Association, as well as making sure our voice was heard at the Central NSW Joint Council's Organisation. It is vitally important for Forbes Shire Council to be a part of these larger regional and State executive bodies to keep us connected and up to date. Our roads, particularly our unsealed roads are really being impacted at the moment with all this rain and water over roads. It is a wet autumn with our water tables already very high. Our unsealed roads have suffered substantial and ongoing damage due to heavy rain and water around. Council staff are working with community to identify, report and repair these roads as much as we can. Please bear with us as it is a huge job. Roads are a major and expensive asset within Council and it is a job almost 365 days of the year maintaining them. Drivers are reminded to not drive around roads closed signs, it is for your own safety, it is in fact an offence and can cause further damage to roads and put back our works program even more. Council's CBD Masterplan implementation continues with a preliminary fitting being conducted on Saturday for the pergolas in Templar Street, so watch for the signs. The pergola posts are being sized up, in position, holes will be drilled and other preliminary installation works begin at about 10am. There will be some traffic control around the CBD on Saturday but no roads will be closed. Following this 'fitting', the posts will then be sent for powder coating before the final installation. The CBD Masterplan was produced with the community and Council to improve the overall liveability and our competitive position of Forbes within the Central West. The plans are to improve, beautify and revitalise the Forbes CBD and integrates connectivity, tourism, art and culture.

