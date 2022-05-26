whats-on,

Start planning an extraordinary June long weekend trip now to the artistic heart of the Central West with a swag of competitions to enter in the lead-up and entertainment galore planned for the iconic Henry Lawson Festival of Arts. The Festival is set to take Grenfell by storm from June 9 to June 13. Thursday June 9 will see the official opening with the crowning of the Festival King and Queen along with the art exhibition. Friday will be the ideal day to take in art, short story/verse and photography exhibitions whilst sampling the many delights of the town and surrounds. The pace will pick up on Saturday with the annual street party, static parade, market stalls and street entertainment for all. The introduction of a Sunday afternoon concert will welcome another generation of legends to Grenfell.with local artists along with The Wolfe Brothers hitting the stage from 1:30pm and James Morrison at 3:30pm. This concert is not to be missed with VIP tickets also available. Morrison fans and visiting musicians will have the opportunity to meet the man himself during workshops held the following day where he will give a 'Life in Music' talk. Ease into Sunday with more street stalls and the festival concert hitting the stage in the afternoon. Stick around and participate in the Monday Workshops to top your inspiring weekend off. Guinea pig races, a woodchop, car show, blade shearing demonstrations, fashion parades, busking competitions, coach rides, and poetry reading are among the many other items on the festival agenda. A full festival itinerary, more information and entry forms for those wanting to be part of the festival will be available via the new website coming soon at www.henrylawsonfestival.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/5995d9d8-f2a3-45d9-84e2-454b94a0e9cb.jpg/r0_92_1800_1109_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Henry Lawson Festival promises to be extraordinary