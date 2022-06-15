Neighbourhood Watch calls for help

Local community organisation Neighbourhood Watch has been serving the Forbes community for more than 35 years and now they're asking for more help to keep running.
Neighbourhood Watch's Forbes Branch President Lyn Ward said they currently have eight members, down from a height of twenty members over the last couple of years.
Mrs Ward said they are looking for more members to resume some of their promotional and educational activities.
The Forbes Branch has a whole range of educational materials about security and crime prevention, and during busier times volunteers used to bring the Neighbourhood Watch trailer to local events.
Mrs Ward said that when they do have members they gout out with their trailer and share information about house and pool security among other information.
Neighbourhood Watch has also donated money to local schools to help students and families to afford educational materials and uniforms.
However, along with lower volunteer numbers over the last couple of years, COVID-19 has prevented them from getting out and about, but Neighbourhood Watch are hoping to change that.
Mrs Ward said they would like to be able to start up their fundraising raffles again, along with setting up their trailer in Jenny Murphy Park as they have people who can engrave names on bikes and scooters for kids.
"We just want to be able to get out there and let the public know we are still around," she said.
Mrs Ward said that a major aim of Neighbourhood Watch is to help community members know that if they see something suspicious or a crime to contact the police.
To share this message, Mrs Ward said that unless they get more members, the Forbes Branch of Neighbourhood Watch will have to fold.
