Forbes Advocate

Forbes water, waste rates to rise 7 to 10pc

Updated June 21 2022 - 8:42am, first published 7:52am
DON'T WASTE IT: Forbes' water usage price will go up from $1.50 per kilolitre to $1.65 per kl from July 1. Picture: FILE

Water usage is pretty low right now, but when conditions do dry out it will be worth noting that Forbes Shire Council's charges are going up 15 cents per kilolitre from 1 July.

