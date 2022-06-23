Jake and Freddie fly home to win memorial barrel racing

The Charlie O'Connor showjumping and John Stewart barrel racing have been run, and won, for 2022.
The events were contested at Forbes Pony Club on Saturday, June 18, with Forbes Pony Club member Jake Tomlinson taking out the prized barrel racing trophy as well as his showjump class.
Jake and his Curly horse Freddie completed their barrel race in a sizzling 20.16 seconds, with Imogen Thurgate hot on his heels in 21.66 and Liz Wright not far behind on 23.50.
Audrey Pearce (25.16) and Jorja Rusten (25.31) rounded out the top five.
The John Stewart Memorial Barrel Race is named for Pony Club member, the late John Stewart, who rode in the 1970's and early 1980's - winning barrel racing at State level in a time of about 17 seconds, Laurie Norris explains.
His parents Bill and Loris Stewart attended to present the trophies to the winners.
The Charlie O'Connor weekend saw showjumping across A to E grades, with our local Pony Club members showing their increasing skills in the arena.
Charlie was a renowned horseman in the Forbes district and a great supporter of Forbes Pony Club over many years, Mr Norris said.
Winners were:
AM7: First Jake Tomlinson; second Jorja Rusten
AM5: Equal first Jake Tomlinson and Jorja Rusten
Grand Prix: First Jake Tomlinson; second Jorja Rusten
AM7: First Imogen Thurgate; second Audrey Pearce
AM5: First Audrey Pearce; second Imogen Thurgate
Grand Prix: First Audrey Pearce; second Imogen Thurgate
AM7: First Freya Hooper; second Jemma Hodder
AM5: First Jemma Hodder; second Freya Hooper
Grand Prix: First Freya Hooper; second Jemma Hodder
Holly Purcival - 1st in both AM7, AM5 and Grand Prix
Emily Van der Struik - 1st in both AM7 and AM5
