Forbes Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Jake and Freddie fly home to win memorial barrel racing

Updated June 24 2022 - 1:11am, first published June 23 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Charlie O'Connor showjumping and John Stewart barrel racing have been run, and won, for 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.