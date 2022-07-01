Discover larger-than-life sculpture trail during winter school holidays

Hidden among the river gum trees, 20 large-scale art installations are just waiting to be discovered these upcoming school holidays.
Sculpture Down the Lachlan is a permanent, inland sculpture trail stretching 100 kilometres from Forbes to Condobolin, NSW.
While the sculpture trail is not yet complete, there are now 20 installations in situ for your family to find these holidays.
While 'Varanus' by Glen Star and 'Road Kill' by Jimmy Rix have proved popular with the kiddos to-date, the latest addition to the trail is sure to be a hit these school holidays.
Installed recently at Warroo Reserve, 'Sonata' by Suzie Bleach and Andrew Townsend depicts an 11-year-old girl playing the violin on the back of a life-sized bull.
"It's very tactile. Sonata invites you to touch and explore the materials," said Trudy Mallick, Forbes Arts Society Chairperson.
"Likewise, the 19 other installations are designed to be experienced rather than simply looked at.
"It is particularly wonderful to see young people engage with these sculptures as art has so many developmental benefits.
"Art stimulates creativity and imaginative thinking, promotes self-expression, contributes to fine-motor-skills, fosters world and cultural awareness, and can be a wonderful bonding experience."
There are four more sculptures to be added to the trail by the end of 2022.
To plan your self-guided adventure these school holidays, head to www.sculpturedownthelachlan.com
