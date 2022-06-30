Forbes riders ride into Australian ranch sorting's Challenge of Champions

Forbes riders will compete in the Australian Ranch Sorting National Championships this weekend, with two locals in the Challenge of Champions in their divisions.
After a long and tough two years for all sport with COVID and cancellations due to weather, eight local Forbes riders are excited to be making their way to K Ranch Arena in Camden to compete against riders from all over Australia in the fastest growing family equestrian sport of ranch sorting.
Riders from Forbes representing in their divisions are Bella Davie and Ally Walsh (Youth 13-17), Carmen Walsh (Beginner), Grace Frazer (Rookie), Natalie Mihalic, Molly Fuge and Melissa West (Novice) and Shane Davie (Rookie and Masters).
Riders will be competing in a range of classes from Friday to Sunday.
Bella Davie and Carmen Walsh are coming third at a national level in their respective divisions, and as a result will battle it out in the Challenge of the Champions on Sunday evening.
With fantastic prize money, Trophy Saddles and Buckles up for grabs, and riders travelling from as far as South Australia and WA, there is sure to be some exciting runs.
Riders will ride in reams of two, with the aim to sort 10 head of numbered cattle through in numerical order as quickly as they can in under 60 seconds.
Forbes Sorting and Penning will also be represented in Club of Origin on Saturday night.
The club, formed in 2018, is proud to be a part of the RSNCA and the fantastic events which they run throughout the year at the Forbes Pony Club grounds.
Their next event is pencilled in for July 23 and 24 (weather pending).
For more information on upcoming events check out Forbes Sorting & Penning on Facebook, or rsnca.net.au
