Census shows Eugowra population has grown

Eugowra's population has grown, according to the first data released from the 2021 Census.
Census data says the 2806 postcode was home to 862 people on August 10, 2021, up from 779 in 2016, with a slightly higher number of men (52.4 per cent) than women (47.6 per cent).
The largest age brackets are 55-59 years and 65 to 69 years, with 9.1 per cent of the population each. Next is 60-64 year olds accounting for 7.7 per cent of the population.
The median age in Eugowra is 50, which is above Forbes' median age of 42.
This population is, however, more willing than the national average to give of their time to their community, with 18.3 per cent of the population or 129 residents saying they did voluntary work in the year before the Census.
Bearing in mind the impacts of COVID-19 on 2020 and 2021, that's no small number.
The median weekly household income is up in Eugowra but so are mortgages and rents, keeping pace with Forbes.
Those figures are: Median weekly household income $1245 ($1095 in 2016); Median mortgage $1192 a month ($1083 in 2016); Median rent $210 per week ($150 in 2016).
But more Eugowra residents own their home outright than the national average.
A total 47.9 per cent of the Eugowra population own their home, compared to 31 per cent across Australia, and 27.6 per cent of Eugowra residents own their home with a mortgage.
When it comes to nominated religion, Catholic (26.5 per cent) and Anglican (26.3 per cent) still account for the biggest percentages of the Eugowra population but "no religion" at 22.3 per cent has had the biggest gain.
Just shy of nine per cent of those living in the Eugowra postcode are Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, and Wiradjuri is one of the languages spoken at home outside English.
Only 2.2 per cent of Eugowra households do use a language other than English at home, the other languages in the top three are German and Tagalog.
