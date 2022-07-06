Forbes Advocate

Wyangala Dam fills with 100GL of inflows in wet weekend

Updated July 6 2022 - 8:48am, first published 8:28am
WYANGALA RELEASES: Water NSW says the Wyangala storage has received more than 100 gigalitres of inflows in the most recent rain event, with releases kept low until downstream flows eased. Picture: FILE

Wyangala Dam is at 102 per cent after storing more than 100 gigalitres - one billion litres - of inflows in the weekend rain event.

