Wyangala Dam fills with 100GL of inflows in wet weekend

Wyangala Dam is at 102 per cent after storing more than 100 gigalitres - one billion litres - of inflows in the weekend rain event.
The storage had been reduced to 93 per cent last week, and had surcharged to 102 per cent as of Wednesday.
Advertisement
Water NSW said the dam had significantly reduced flooding in the Lachlan Valley in that time, only releasing low flows while letting the flow in downstream tributaries rise and then fall before increasing releases again.
It certainly seemed every little creek was running by Sunday and the river was at 6.8m at the Iron Bridge on Wednesday.
The Bureau of Meteorology and State Emergency Services issued a minor flood warning for Cottons Weir on Monday.
That peak passed Tuesday evening and the river was expected to remain below the minor flood level at Jemalong and downstream.
"The Wyangala Dam releases will now be managed to target flows around minor flood level at Forbes - Cottons Weir - and draw storage back down," Water NSW said.
"The airspace target has not yet been confirmed.
"The airspace panel are due to meet on July 12 to consult and discuss (the) airspace target."
The Bureau's forecast as of Wednesday had much lower chances of rainfall in coming days, increasing again Tuesday.
Thursday has only a five per cent chance "of any rain", Friday has a chance of less than 0.4 mm in showers on the southern slopes, Saturday an increasing chance of less than 1mm of showers on the southern slopes.
By Tuesday the Bureau anticipates an increasing chance of 2 to 5mm in showers and chilly conditions - a top of 12 degrees.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.