Doors open: Sylo serving awesome coffee with awesome story

Sylo Café has reopened its doors, welcoming its first customers on Wednesday from 7am.
The café is CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes' third social enterprise, its purpose is to have a real and positive impact for individuals and the community as a whole, as it serves quality food and beverages.
It will have a focus of employing local people who have not had access to work or training opportunities previously and every dollar spent at Sylo will be used to create jobs or address social issues in the community.
Similar CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes initiatives including Cooee for Coffee Wilcannia and Cooee for Coffee Bourke have helped recruits turn their lives around.
"Sylo Café continues our innovative work to deliver awesome coffee with an awesome story," CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes chief executive officer Anne-Marie Mioche said.
Western NSW has high levels of disadvantage and often lacks job opportunities, which is why CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes has established the Cooee social enterprises.
"We might start with someone who doesn't have a resume, has no work experience, and they can move quite quickly to being able to work in the hospitality industry, or also being able to get a job with us in our social services," Ms Mioche said.
Sylo's opening is the result of months of work, including giving a building that had been unused for some years an extensive makeover.
"We are thrilled to make this amazing space in the centre of Forbes the home of our third Cooee social enterprise," Ms Mioche said.
"We have a great team and they are excited to be opening the doors to the public.
"The menu is all about fresh and delicious food and the Sylo space has a great vibe," she said.
Sylo is open from 7am to 3pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 7am to midday on Saturdays and Sundays.
