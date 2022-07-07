Forbes Advocate

Doors open: Sylo serving awesome coffee with awesome story

Updated July 7 2022 - 7:43am, first published 7:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOORS OPEN: Sylo Café baristas Breanna Collins and Zeca Buarque and (right) CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes social enterprise manager Toni Hanns at the cafés first day of opening. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sylo Café has reopened its doors, welcoming its first customers on Wednesday from 7am.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.