Forbes Advocate

Forbes riders' podium finish at Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships

Updated July 19 2022 - 1:57am, first published July 18 2022 - 10:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hugh Hope-Hodgetts has claimed an Australian title and Holly Hope-Hodgetts a silver in the Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.